Ondo APC mourns party chieftain

September 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo State Chapter, has mourned the death of one of its stalwarts, Chief Reuben Animola.

Mr Steve Otaloro, the state APC Director of Media and Publicity, disclosed this a statement on Thursday Akure.

“We received with heavy hearts, the passing on of Animola, an APC chieftain Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“Chief Animola, who was the Atunluse of Afo, died the early hours of Wednesday at the age of 90 years.

“Chief Animola was a devoted member of party, an astute leader and a Supervisory Councillor the old Owo LGA of the state.’’

Otaloro further described Animola as a faithful, loyal and dependable member of the APC.

“He was a reliable party man who was committed any cause that he believed in.

“Pa Animola, as he was fondly called by political associates and his numerous admirers, was a highly forthright, principled and disciplined whose words his bond.

“The APC has lost a rare gem Animola, a voice of reasoning and an epitome of the evolution of progressive party Western and, particular, Ondo State.

“We shall miss very much; may his soul rest peace,” he prayed. (NAN)

