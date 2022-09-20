Ondo APC mourns party chieftain, Otemuyiwa

by Alaba-Olusola Oke

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Tuesday mourned the sudden death of one of its leaders, Hon. Frederick Olayinka Otemuyiwa.

A statement in Akure by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, said Otemuyiwa, who died on Sept. 19 was the chairman of APC in Ondo East Local Government.

Otemuyiwa died at the age of 64.

Kalejaye described Otemuyiwa as a dedicated and committed chieftain, who ensured peace and unity of the party at the local chapter.

He added that the deceased was an intelligent and articulate politician, whose meaningful contributions would be missed during State Executive Committee meetings.

According to him, it is very unfortunate that Otemuyiwa has to leave at a time the party needed his leadership, political experience, and rare mobilization skills ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

The publicity secretary prayed God to grant him eternal rest; console his immediate family, APC members, and the entire people of Ondo East Local Government. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

