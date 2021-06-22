Ondo APC mourns EXCO member, Isibor

June 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Ondo state chapter, has mourned one of its State Executive Committee members, Mr Dele Isibor, who died Monday.


Isibor, who was the party secretary in Ose Council Area of the state until his death, died from a gunshot wound from attack while coming from Imoro Ifon in the state.


Mr Alex Kalejaye, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, described the deceased as a ally, and deeply the development of APC, particularly in Ose Government area, where he was the party’s secretary.


Kalejaye condemned the killing, saying Isibor’s death was a great loss the party.


“The party condemn the attack its stalwart which led to his painful exit, at the time the party is warming up for its congress.


challenge has been a major focus of the APC-led government in Ondo State, for which so much has been done.


“The attack Isibor and others has again underscored the need for every stakeholder the initiative of the state government to stamp out all forms of criminality,”he said.


The publicity secretary prayed for the repose of Isibor’s soul, adding that the party condoled the , his community, and the APC fold in Ose, and indeed in the state.


The party asked God to grant the party the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.


The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Isibor, 62 was allegedly killed suspected kidnappers, who were said to have shot at the vehicle he was traveling alongside three others from Imoro to Ifon while on his from a church programme.

the three other occupants of the vehicle said to have been kidnapped the gunmen, the APC chieftain who was hit the kidnappers bullet was left in the pool of his blood.

The late Isibor was rushed to the the hospital where he gave up the ghost. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,