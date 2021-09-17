Ondo APC laments Emuleowo’s death, committed member, tireless financier

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has announced the death of Otunba Niyi Emuleowo, described as a “committed member“.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the Publicity Secretary of APC in the state on Friday in Akure.

Kalejaye described Emuleomo’s demise as ‘rattling and deflating’.

He said that the late politician and businessman was a strong financial pillar of the party, particularly in the Ilaje Local Government Area (LGA) at time no one gave the party any chance of being entrenched.

According to him, the deceased was deeply involved in the building of what has turned into a formidable structure, both in the LGA and in the state.

“To the party, this loss is irreplaceable.

“The young Emuleomo was deeply passionate about making Ondo South a commercial hub, as a basis for the prosperity of the Sunshine State.

“He was a team player and a jolly good fellow,” he stated.

The party, therefore, prayed God to comfort the immediate family of the deceased, Itebu Kunmi community, his associates, and the state chapter of APC.

“It is also our desire that God forgives his trespasses and accept his soul,” he prayed. (NAN)

