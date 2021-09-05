Ondo APC hails members over peaceful local government congress

Mr Ade Adetimehin, Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has applauded members of the party for ensuring peaceful conduct of the local government congress in the state.

Adetimehin in an interview with newsmen on Saturday in Akure said the exercise was peaceful because party members were well organised across the state.

He stated that issues arising from the ward congresses had been resolved.

“We have been able to have a successful congress. This is the first time all leaders of the party agreed on consensus list.

“We are united in Ondo APC. Other parties should come and learn from us,” he said.

Adetimehin noted that by the peaceful conduct, APC has set an example in the state.

” Ondo State is a state to be proud of under APC. Ondo APC members are well organised. They comport themselves to the rules and regulations.

“We held a stakeholders’ meeting and it was unanimously agreed that we are going to select our executives through consensus,” he said.

The State Local Government Congress Committee Chairman, Mr Gbenga Isiaka, who spoke after monitoring the exercise, expressed satisfaction with the process.

Also, Mr Gbenga Fashua, Secretary, Akure South Local Government, told newsmen that the party had picked the best hands to pilot its affairs at the local government level.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise was peaceful in all the 18 local government areas. (NAN)

