Ondo APC guber: Tumsa, Kareto chair screening, appeal committees

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, has appointed the former interim National Secretary, Alhaji Tijjani Musa Tumsa to chair its screening committee for Ondo governorship aspirants.

It also appointed Alhaji Umar Lawan-Kareto as chairman of the Screening Appeal committee.

This is contained in a statement by Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party.

Other members of the Screening Committee are:

Solomon Johnny, Ayobami Oyalowo, Princess Gloria Akumbomdu, Rt. Hon. Eugine Udo, Barr. Usman Dalhatu, Amb. Fati Bala, Prof. Okay Onyejekwe, while Prof. Shehu Adamaraji will serve as Secretary.

Members of the Screening Appeal Committee, include: Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo, Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.), Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo, Barr. Odeh Sam, Prof. Mojeed Alabi, Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi, while Senator Andrew Uchendu, serves as Secretary.

The statement further said that the Screening and Appeal committees will be inaugurated at the APC National Secretariat on Tuesday 7th July, 2020 by 2pm.

