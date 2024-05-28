Ondo APC guber primary: I withdraw case in honour of Tinubu – Sen Jimoh Ibrahim

The Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn his suit

By Haruna Salami

The Senator representing Ondo South senatorial district, Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn his suit FHC/ABJ/CS/588/2024 challenging the results of Ondo APC gubernatorial primary election as a mark of respect for President Bola Tinubu’s first anniversary in office.

Addressing journalists Tuesday at the National Assembly, Jimoh said presidential intervention has made him to withdraw withdrawal suit.

“The suit is now withdrawn due to the intervention of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. The President called me, had a meeting with me, and assured me that he will, as the leader of the party, improve on internal democracy within our party, and I will need to withdraw the case to enable him to chart a way forward.

In addition to that, Jimoh said the Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, earlier visited his Asokoro residence for several hours after another unsuccessful visit to his hotel room in Akure.

“I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue I am fighting for is not personal. It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute!

He used the opportunity to thank President Tinubu “for the words of wisdom and encouragement during my meeting with him, which lasted over one hour and his various interactions with me on the telephone during which he emphasized his commitment to internal democracy over and over again”, he said.

He said the withdrawal of what he called “legendary suit” is concise with the first anniversary of President Tinubu’s “incredible performance in office, and this is my gift of the “cake” of the first anniversary!