Ondo APC governorship aspirant suspends political activities over Akintelure’s death

Mr Wale Akinterinwa, an aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the forthcoming governorship election in Ondo, has suspended his political activities.

This followed the sudden death of another aspirant, Dr Paul Akintelure, who died in Lagos in the early hours of Tuesday during a brief illness.

A statement in Akure by Mr Segun Ajiboye, the Spokesperson of the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organisation, said that Akinterinwa’s political activities which was expected to start on Tuesday had been put on hold.

”The campaign activities earlier planned to kick off today, Tuesday, March 26, 2024, with a praise worship in my country home in Ile-Oluji, has been suspended in honour of a friend and comrade.

“I am saddened by the news of the passing of a friend and comrade.

“Following this sad incident, I have decided to suspend all political activities of our campaign organisation.

“I pray God to console his family, friends and the APC in the state and to give them the fortitude to bear this great loss,” the statement said. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke