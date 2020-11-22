Ondo APC condemns murder of Nasarawa chapter Chairman

The Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the murder of its Nasarawa State chapter Chairman, Mr Philip Shekwo.

Mr Ade Adetimehin, Ondo chapter chairman said this on Sunday in Akure, in a statement signed by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the party’s state publicity secretary.

Adetimehin described the killing as an “”unforgivable wickedness”, imploring security agencies to unmask the murderers of the slain chairman.

He condemned the ease at which gunmen carry out their nefarious activities and called for concerted effort to ensure a more secure society for all Nigerians.

Adetimehin regretted that the Forum of APC State Chairmen would miss Shekwo’ kindness, experience in party politics and intelligent contributions during meetings.

He described him as a team player and a jolly good fellow.

He prayed for the repose of the departed soul and encouraged the family and Nasarawa State chapter of APC to resort to divine solace at this trying period.( NAN)