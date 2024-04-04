Ondo APC chairman warns against polarising the party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo state has warned supporters of aspirants against divisive utterances and actions ahead of the party’s April 20 gubernatorial primary.

The state chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, gave the warning on Thursday in Akure through a statement issued by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary.

Adetimehin described as unnecessary, the idea of some people constituting themselves into “the aborigines of APC” in the state, adding that the party was built on equal opportunities.

He said the party in the state would not condone acts that were aimed at making some members inferior to others, on account of when they joined the party.

“The chapter is for all, and would continue to encourage equal opportunities for all the members. New members should entertain no fears in this regards,”Adetimehin assured.

The chairman urged gubernatorial aspirants to be weary of desperate supporters, who would fan embers of disunity for personal gains, saying such act was unhealthy for the success of the party.

Adetimehin appealed to politicians to exhibit regards for the party’s governorship aspirants, and other stakeholders to avoid unnecessary friction in the political space.

According to him, the state is known for organisation and enviable political history that should be demonstrated at critical moments.

He said that the party owed it a duty to showcase the rare ability to go into any political contest without rancour. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke