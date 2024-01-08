Ondo: Amotekun arrests 29 suspects within one week

The Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun corps) in Ondo State has arrested 29 suspected criminals in the state in the past week.

Mr Adetunji Adeleye, the state Commander of the corps made this known while parading the suspects before newsmen on Monday in Akure.

Adeleye said that the suspects were arrested for various alleged offences ranging from kidnapping, armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, theft, among others.

The corps commander said that an ex- convict, who was released from the correctional centre on Jan. 1 was among those arrested by his men.

He said that the ex-convict was arrested on Jan. 4 for the same offence of burglary that led to his imprisonment.

“In the last one week, we were able to arrest 29 suspects involved in different forms of security breaches from kidnapping, armed robbery, house breaking, shop lifting, stealing of motorcycles, among others.

“One issue of note is that on all of such instances, we always have a recycled criminal.

“Like in this case, there is a particular suspect that left the correctional centre on Jan. 1 and on Jan. 4, in less than one week, he committed the crime of burglary again.

“The ex-convict claimed to be a drug dealer who also engaged in robbery activities. We equally have about four suspects that violated the anti-grazing law of the state.

“In the same way, those that were involved in illegal possession of firearms and have been on our watchlist in the last five months were arrested with guns, locally made pistols, with which they perpetrate evil,” he said

Adeleye commended personnel of the corps and others security agencies that have been diligent in ensuring safety of lives and properties throughout the end of year festivities.

He said that during the period, no bank robbery was recorded and neither was there any major robbery incident in the state.

The commander said that the suspects would be prosecuted upon the completion of investigations by the corps.

Adeleye advised criminal elements in the state to turn new leaf this year and give up crime or face the full weight of the law when caught. (NAN)

By Muftau Ogunyemi

