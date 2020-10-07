Ondo: Akeredolu’s wife urges women to vote husband

The wife of Ondo Governor, Betty Anayanwu-Akeredolu, has urged women in the state to vote for her husband in the October 10 governorship poll.
She told women leaders of her husband’s party, the APC, on Wednesday in Akure that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had paid special attention to women in the last three and a half years.
“The governor has given a lot of benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state.
“The Akeredolu-led administration has given a voice, benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state.
“The governor plans to also deliver other benefits and opportunities to our women and that is why it is very important to vote for continuity on Saturday.
“It is important to vote for Gov. Akeredolu so that he can consolidate on these achievements.”
Mrs Akeredolu highlighted her initiatives which were conceived to enhance the capabilities of women and girls in the state.
According to her, the interventions – Ondowidowscare, FOWOSO empowerment and BEMORE are put in place to ensure that women and girls are not relegated to the background.
The State Coordinator, Aketi Women Group, Princess Bunmi Osadahun, who spoke on behalf of the women, commended the governor and his wife for their commitment to the development of women and girls.
She said the women would vote massively for APC on Oct. 10 because Gov. Akeredolu had performed in all sectors. (NAN)
