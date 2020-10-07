Ondo: Akeredolu’s wife urges women to vote husband

The wife of Ondo Governor, Betty Anayanwu-Akeredolu, has urged women in the state to vote for her husband in the October 10 governorship poll.

She told women leaders of her husband’s party, the APC, on Wednesday in Akure that Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu had paid special attention to women in the last three and a half years.

“The governor has given a lot of benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state.

“The Akeredolu-led administration has given a voice, benefits and opportunities to women more than previous governments in the state.