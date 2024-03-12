Ondo 2024: Why I stepped down for Olusola Oke – APC guber aspirant

Mr Ayodeji Oritedi, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, has announced his decision to step down for Chief Olusola Oke, a leading contender for the party’s ticket.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oke had on Monday declared his intention to run for the number one seat in the state at the APC secretariat in Akure.

Oritedi also announced his decision to collapse his campaign structure into the Olusola Oke Campaign Organisation (OOCA).

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Akure, Oritedi said the reason for supporting Oke, was to chart a new path for the state to reach greatness.

He said synergy was needed to ensure that the dreams of the forefathers of the State were achieved, saying that Oke’s vision for Ondo state aligned with his mission.

“We need a new path for Ondo State and in order to achieve that, we require to create synergy with the right people and Chief Olusola Oke has been seen to be an statute politician; he has been steadfast and consistent.

“As someone that has passion for the state and most of us, his vision align with our own mission. In order to make the work easy, we have decided to come together, pull a strong force to deliver Ondo State,” he said.

The businessman cum politician said his decision to step down was from his belief that the governorship aspiration of Oke had been endorsed by God.

“I am happy to associate with Chief Olusola Oke. All our structures globally and supporters have decided to join him. This is because it is a God ordained-project,” Oritedi said. (NAN)

By Segun Giwa