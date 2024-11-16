Ondo 2024: Poll records early arrival of INEC officials, materials

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) and election materials arrived early in most Polling Units in Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Local Government Areas of Ondo State.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the major roads to the headquarters of Akoko North-East, Ikare-Akoko were blocked by the security agents.



Also electorate were seen trooping out to check their names at their various polling Units as at 7:00am



As early as 6:50 am, INEC staff at Idumado Unit 4 Ward 2, Kiribo in Ese-Odo Local Government Area were on ground.



At about 7:30am at R.C.M School Unit 5, Ward 2, Kiribo, the polling booth was already set while the electorate were checking for their names on the voters register with the presence of security personnel.



Also, at about 7.00am, INEC staff were at Units 5 and 13, Ward 11, and Units 16 and 17, Ward 13, Okitipupa Local Government Area pasting the names of registered voters.



Voters also have started coming out as few of them were seen at the polling Units checking the voters register for their names.



At Fiwasaye Polling Unit 36, Ward 5, Akure South Local Government Area, INEC officials and materials arrived at about 7:00am.



At Polling Unit 17, Ward 4, Ijapo Estate, Akure South Local Government Area, the INEC officials were seen arranging tables and chairs with the presence of security agents.



Similar situation was at Polling Unit 19, Ward 4 with the INEC officials set for the election.



NAN observed that some private vehicles and motorcycles were seen plying the Mobil Road and Oba Adesida Road.



At polling Unit 7, Olokuta Junction, Ward 1, as at 8:20am the unit was yet to be arranged.



The Presiding Officer, Omolola Adepoju said the delay was caused by a change in the venue. (NAN)

