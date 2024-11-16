Ondo 2024: Election is free, fair, credible – Jimoh Ibrahim

Sen. Jimoh Ibrahim, (APC- Ondo South) has described the conduct of the Ondo State governorship election as free, fair and credible.

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Ibrahim, addressed journalists on Saturday at Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area, shortly after he performed his civic rights.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ibrahim cast his vote at Idogun unit 2, Igbotako Ward 2 in Igbotako, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Ibrahim, a business mogul also re-emphasised his loyalty to the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, GCFR and the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje.

According to him, I can confidently tell you that I am satisfied with the conduct of this election because it is free, fair, credible and without violence.

“I voted for my party as a loyal member under President Bola Tinubu and our respected National party chairman, Ganduje and I can say that definitely, APC will win this election,”Sen. Ibrahim said. (NAN)