Ondo 2024: Democracy is taking strong footing in Nigeria – Bajowa

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Retired Maj.-Gen. Olu Bajowa has said that the large turnout of voters and peaceful conduct of the Ondo State governorship election indicated that democracy was gradually taking a strong footing in Nigeria.

The former Quartermaster General, Nigerian Army, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) shortly after casting his vote at Unit 6, Ward 1, Igbotako, Okitipupa LGA on Saturday.

Bajowa, the Jagunmolu of Ikaleland, commended the peaceful conduct of the election, which he described as “impressive with large turnout of voters without any records of snatching of ballot boxes and hooliganism anywhere.”

He commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election in the state.

“This election is peaceful and impressive because there is no records of snatching of ballot boxes and no rancour whatsoever.

“The turnout of the voters was massive with their orderliness, punctuality of INEC staff and the security, which is good too

“People now understand what democracy is all about and understand their power to exercise their civic responsibility to elect good government.

“And with what I saw today, I can say that democracy is taking a strong footing in Nigeria,” Bajowa said.

He, however, said that the outcome of the election must be accepted by all parties, the winner and the losers in the election, saying that there would always be another time.

“In a contest there is always a winner and a loser, both of them must accept the outcome of the election.

“The winner must be magnanimous in victory and the loser must understand that there is always another time,” Bajowa added. (NAN)