Ondo 2024: APC cautions governorship aspirants against unguarded utterances

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
2

The Ondo State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has tasked aspirants to the party’s ticket in the April 20 primary election  to avoid utterances that could heat up the polity.

The party in its Easter message to  members on Monday in Akure issued by its state Publicity Secretary,  Mr Alex Kalejaye, said  its focus  remained to support conducive atmosphere for  emergence of a  popular  candidate.

According to Kalejaye, the party is waxing stronger, intimidating to other political parties and is the  most organised and viable party in the  state.

He commended  the loyalty and commitment of its  leaders and members thus far, assuring its  teeming members  of better days ahead.

National growth LS

Kalejaye the party was optimistic that Nigeria’s economy would get better soon.

“We rejoice with our members, and indeed, all Christians, over the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, which symbolises victory. It is the essence of Easter celebration.

“It is our wish that the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ will activate  deeper sense of patriotism, unity within our fold, and uncommon love for our dear state in the interest of all,”  he said.  (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke

Follow Us On WhatsApp