Ondo 2024: Agitation of youths, women for good governance my drive – NNPP aspirant

The governorship aspirant of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, Mr Israel Ayeni, says that agitation of youths and women in the state for good governance prompted him to join the race.

Ayeni, during a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said that he had to yield to the agitation through political means to ensure that the future of children in the state was guaranteed.

He added that he had been beckoned upon to taking the bold step and take up the mandate which rightfully belonged to the people.

Ayeni said that it was pertinent to understand that the masses deserved a better standard of the dividends of democracy.

According to him, some political parties which have ruled the state have failed to answer the yearnings of the masses.

Ayeni, who vowed to unseat the incumbent governor in the state come Nov. 16, if given the party’s ticket, said that he chose NNPP because of its credibility among other parties.

NAN reports that the primary election of the party holds on Friday. (NAN)

By Alaba Olusola Oke