Ondo 2020: Win or lose, I’ll remain loyal to PDP — Eddy Olafeso

Mr Eddy Olafeso, South-West Vice Chairman of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has assured that he would remain a loyal party man even if he failed to secure PDP ticket for the Oct. 20 Ondo State governorship election.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Akure, Olafeso urged PDP aspirants not to allow any rancour over the party’s July 22 primaries in the state, irrespective of their differences.

According to him, any decision that is free, fair and transparent should be accepted by every member of the party.

“And for me, I am a democrat to the core. Losing or winning does not change my loyalty to my party and I will continue to do that.

“One thing we must recognise is that you are putting up yourself for the electorate to make their decision on your level of competence or otherwise.

“They might have certain reasons why they don’t want you now. That does not mean they won’t want you tomorrow,” he said.

Olafeso said that he was in the Ondo gubernatorial race to revive the leadership virtues of Obafemi Awolowo, Adekunle Ajasin, Olusegun Agagu, Adebayo Adefarati and others.

“There is poverty in the land, misery, pain; children can no longer remain in school.

“In the tertiary institutions, the drop out rate is now 35 per cent, for both primary and secondary schools, children are paying fees.

“Those traditional values we inherited from Awolowo, Ajasin, Agagu, Adefarati and Mimiko have all gone.

“So, I am too confident that if given the opportunity, I can redeem this state within four years and bring about prosperity for all,” he said.

Olafeso promised life in abundance for people of the state and assured that he would run inclusive government by allowing citizens’ participation in the preparation of budget, if elected governor.

“My desire in government is that we must do everything possible to include all.

“We will create a sovereign wealth fund of N3 billion for the three senatorial districts of the state.

“Each local government will be getting N330millon as soft loan for the people to do business,” Olafeso said.

He, therefore, called on PDP delegates for the July 22 primaries to put on their thinking caps and elect a capable candidate who could wrestle power from the APC-led government in the state.

“The background, education, family, work experience, commitment to society, dedication to duty, diligence, humility and integrity – those are the things that should guide delegates, not the amount of the money spent by any aspirant,” Olafeso said. (NAN)

