Ondo 2020: Secondus urges electorate to be vigilant

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, has charged the electorate in Ondo State to stay firmly with their votes and kick against any attempt to rig the Oct 10, governorship election.

Secondus said this on Saturday in Ondo town at the PDP grand finale rally for the Oct. 10 governorship election.

He also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate good leadership by ensuring that the free and fair election conducted in the Edo governorship election is being replicated in the coming Saturday polls in Ondo state.

“Like I always say in any political gathering that the only legacy President Buhari can at least give the country now is to maintain and replicate the credible election conducted in Edo in Ondo state.

“The present government in Ondo state is afraid and intimidated of Eyitayo Jegede’s popularity, probably that was enough reason they destroyed the road that links to our campaign ground.

“I quite understand the political tension in the state is high now and the only way to reduce it is to allow INEC and security operatives to do their job professionally without any bias and allow people’s vote to count.

“Our people must stop APC government from rigging this coming election, don’t allow them to manipulate your vote, it is your right,” he said.

The Chairman of the National PDP Campaign Council for Ondo State election and Oyo State Gov. Seyi Makinde said people should come out en masse and cast their votes for Jegede.

He added that voting for the party’s candidate would bring unprecedented development to the state.

The Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, Aminu Tambuwal, urge the people of Ondo state to join the train for their liberation from poverty, insecurity and economic woes.

He urged them not to be intimidated and cast their vote for the candidate of PDP, Eyitayo Jegede.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that also present were: Govs. Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Douye Diri (Bayelsa), former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun); former Gov. Ayodele Fayose (Ekiti); and former Niger Gov. Babangida Aliyu, among others. (NAN)