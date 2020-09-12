Ondo 2020: Secondus urges Buhari to ensure credible poll

Share the news













National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate good leadership by ensuring the upcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections are credible and violence free.

Secondus said this on Saturday in Akure while flagging off the party’s campaign for the Oct. 10 Ondo State governorship election.

The PDP chairman said failure to conduct free and fair elections was greatly affecting the country’s democracy.

Secondus urged Ondo State citizens to vote for the party’s flagbearer, Eyitayo Jedege, saying that “the PDP remains the only party that can eradicate the suffering that has been ravaging the state since the inception of APC administration”.

Also, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, who doubles as Chairman of the National PDP Campaign Council for Ondo State election, said people should not be scared to vote the party as Oyo people did in 2019.

Makinde urged the people to vote for the freedom of the state and South-West at large.

“Last week, they came and told you to vote for them because of 2023, this election is not about presidency for Yoruba, it is all about delivery of good governance.

“Don’t be scared, in 2019 in Oyo State, we were not at the Federal Government level, not even at the local level, but we have God and human beings and we won. It can happen here, too.

“This election is special. Use it to deliver this state. This coming election is servitude against freedom, we want freedom for the entire South-West.

“Come out, cast your vote and stay with your vote, your vote will not only count, it will be counted and bail Ondo State,” Gov. Makinde said.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, said the massive crowd of the people of Ondo State at the rally showed that they wanted power to return to the PDP in the state, come October 10.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the campaign, Sen. Biodun Olujimi (Ekiti South), expressed confidence that the crisis rocking the South-West chapter of PDP would not stop Jegede from emerging victorious.

The party flagbearer, Eyitayo Jedege, who promised an all inclusive government, said he would transform the state through quality healthcare delivery, economic and infrastructure development.

Jegede said he would provide good education by reducing tuition fees in all the tertiary institutions and prioritise workers’ welfare.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that present Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, former Gov. Olagunsoye Oyinlola of Osun and former Gov. Segun Oni of Ekiti, among others, were present at the event (NAN)