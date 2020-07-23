Ondo 2020: Jegede emerges PDP gubernatorial candidate

Share the news













Mr Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) has emerged as a candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Oct. 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, who was the Chairman of the PDP primary committee, announced that Jegede scored 888 to emerge as a winner.

Mr Agboola Ajayi, incumbent deputy governor, scored 657 to come second.

Others are Mr Eddy Olafeso scored 175, Mr Bode Ayorinde 95, Boluwaji Kunlere 33, Mr Sola Ebiseni 29 and Goddey Erewa 14.

Ugwuanyi announced that a total of 2,122 delegates were supposed to participate in the election but only 2,050 delegates eventually took part.

While 2,045 delegates voted, 64 votes were returned invalid.

The committee chairman described the process of the primaries as free and fair.

He added that the exercise was peaceful and was conducted in accordance with the law of the party.

“Having met all the guidelines of our party, Mr Eyitayo Jegede is hereby declared winner and returned elected as candidate of PDP Ondo State governorship election,’’ he said.

Ugwuanyi, therefore, urged all other aspirants to work with the winner for the success of the party in the main governorship election in the state.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Eyitayo Jegede, PDP Ondo governorship candidate, said he was grateful to God for a successful primary.

Jegede also commended Ugwuanyi for conducting the primaries credibly.

“By this victory, we serve a notice on the All Progressives Congress (APC) that for them, the end has come.

“By the grace of God, with the assistance of the people, and the support of party members and all the aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State on Oct.10,’’ Jegede said.

NAN also reports that Jegede was the PDP flag bearer in 2016 governorship election, who contested against the incumbent Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of APC. (NAN)

