Ondo 2020: I’m still in the race, not stepping down for ZLP candidate – Jegede

OOMr Eyitayo Jedege, the PDP governorship candidate in Ondo State, says he is still in the race, contrary to reports that he has stepped down for another candidate.

Jegede made the clarification in a statement made available to newsmen by the Spokesman of his campaign organisation, Mr. Gbenga Akinmoyo, on Thursday in Akure.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governorship election in Ondo State is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The governorship candidate told his supporters to disregard the rumour that he had collapsed his structure with that of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi.

He described the rumour as part of the desperate move by his detractors to deceive the general public and distract his supporters.

Jegede said that he had meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of the state and held the closing rally at a colourful ceremony in Ondo West Local Government area on Wednesday.

“Thousands of supporters joined me at the ceremony to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja, led by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus

“Several PDP governors and former governors, led by the Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal and other party chieftains were also present at the rally,” he said.

Jegede added that in spite the tight campaign schedule, he was able to honour the invitations of the organisers of the two governorship debates to answer questions and address the electorate on his party’s manifestoes.

Jegede said he had also signed a peace accord to confirm his commitment to a violence-free election and plea to relevant authorities on the need to enjoy free, fair, transparent and credible election in the state, come Oct. 10.

NAN reports that INEC had earlier published the names of 17 governorship candidates and their running mates alongside their political parties.

The parties include the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 15 other political parties.

NAN also reports that of the 17 candidates vying for the governorship position, 16 are males and one female. (NAN)