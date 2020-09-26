Ondo 2020: Former federal lawmaker defects to ZLP

Share the news













Mr Mike Omogbehin, immediate past House of Representatives member (Okitipupa/Irele constituency), has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Omogbehin, also a member of Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu’s Campaign Council in the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state, announced his defection in a statement issued on Saturday in Okitipupa.

He said that he would support the state Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, who is the governorship candidate of the ZLP in the coming poll.

Omogbehin stated that his support for Ajayi was based on the Southern Ondo Agenda for power to return to the southern senatorial district of the state.

He also said that his support for ZLP governorship candidate was because he is the only candidate “whom I believe, can manage the resources of the state and take it to an enviable height better than its current status’’.

“I am supporting Ajayi because he has vast experience, as a lawyer, former councillor, former Council Chairman, a former lawmaker, deputy governor and a successful businessman in construction, quarry, oil and others.

“I am supporting Ajayi because he was humiliated, underrated and vilified as a deputy governor and I believe the side of his story because he is my friend.

“I am supporting Ajayi because he is the only candidate that has faith with the southern agenda and who can bring power back to the southern part,’’ Omogbehin said.

He said that he does not believe in the saying of “let him complete his eight years and it will be the turn of the south because that is not sacrosanct’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Omogbehin hails from Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State. (NAN)

