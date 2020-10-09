Ondo 2020: Civil society reminds candidates of U.S. visa ban

A Civil Society Organisation, Centre for Liberty (CFL) has reminded politicians planning to cause trouble in the Ondo governorship polls to remember the visa ban of U.S. in that regard.

Mr Atoye Ariyo-Dare, its Co-converners, recalled the threat in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Akure urging them to be committed to the peace accord signed ahead of the election.

Ariyo-Dare reminded politicians to abide by the agreement as there was no alternative to a credible election in a democracy.

He said the mandate of Centre for Liberty during the election is to evaluate the conduct of political parties, their candidates and supporters, security agencies and other electoral stakeholders.

“It has been made clear by our foreign partners that any attempt to undermine the credibility of the electoral process shall attract international sanctions.

“As an organisation, we shall not hesitate to demand for Visa ban against any erring official or personality.

“In respect of the unfortunate occurrences of violence ahead of the polls and during pre-election campaigns, we are optimistic that security agencies will live up to their responsibilities on Election Day.

“By protecting the permanent and ad hoc staff of INEC and ensuring free, fair, credible and peaceful elections.

“However, as the governorship candidates participating in the Ondo Decides are made to sign a peace accord and commit to a violence-free election, we wish to remind them to abide by this agreement as there is no alternative to a credible election in a democracy,” he said.

The CFL appreciated the contribution of Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar-led National Peace Committee (NPC) in continuing to galvanise peace initiatives before and during elections as well as in committing all the stakeholders to electoral stability.

“While the peace initiative of the NPC is laudable we, however, wish to encourage the group to equally commit to an enduring electoral reforms that will institutionalise their peace framework and guarantee free, fair and credible elections in Nigeria,” he added.(NAN)