Ondo 2020: Assembly tasks NURTW on peaceful election

he Speaker of the Ondo State House of Assembly, Mr Bamidele Oleyelogun, has tasked members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ( NURTW) on a peaceful election as the state holds its gubernatorial poll on Oct.10.

Oleyelogun made the appeal during a meeting the state’s executive members of the NURTW on Monday in Akure.

He noted that there was need to ensure a peaceful and credible gubernatorial election in the state at this point in time.

The speaker, who lauded the leadership of the union for its peaceful disposition to electoral matters, enjoined them to continue towing the line of peace ahead the election, saying that all stakeholders should eschew anything that could lead to crisis either before, during and after election.

Oleyelogun pledged the assembly’s support to the union, saying that all hands must be on deck to ensure improved standards for the people of the state.

The speaker also denied that some suspended lawmakers, who were recently reinstated by the state High Court, were being denied access to the House.

Responding, Mr Jacob Adebo, the state Chairman of NURTW, thanked the lawmakers for the timely engagement, describing it as particularly relevant timely.

Adebo commended the unprecedented strides of the state governor, Mr Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, in the 18 council areas of the state, promising the lawmakers of peaceful co-existence before, during and after election.

He expressed the support of the NURTW members for the second term bid of the Akeredolu administration, to enable it to further consolidate on its achievements in the state. (NAN)