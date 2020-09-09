Ondo 2020: Akeredolu pledges more interventions to riverine communities

Share the news













Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, who is seeking reelection in the Oct. 10 governorship election, has promised more interventions to the Arogbo and Ijaw communities of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu and his running mate, Lucky Ayedatiwa took their campaign train to the riverine area of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

The governor assured the people of his administration’s commitment to deliver more dividends of good governance in the communities in the area.

He said that work had commenced on the abandoned hospital in the area, adding that the contractor handling the hospital which was abandoned by the past administration had been invited back to site.

Akeredolu, who spoke at the Palace of the Agadagba of Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom, Pere Zaccheaus-Egbunu, appreciated the monarch for recognising his administration’s developmental efforts in spite of the paucity of funds.

He assured the traditional ruler of his readiness to address some of the challenges of the people in the community.

“We recently ordered the redeployment of doctors and nurses to the hospital in Ijaw-Arogbo community to arrest the trend of seeking medical attention in far away Irele.

“We are committed to renovate more schools and also employ sons and daughters of Arogbo to teach in the schools.

“We also promise more interventions for residents of this kingdom to benefit from the dividends of democracy,” Akeredolu said.

Earlier, Zaccheus-Egbunu, the Agadagba of Arogbo-Ijaw Kingdom lauded the achievements of Akeredolu, stressing that his administration has succeeded in fulfilling majority of his electioneering promises.

He pointed to the construction of infrastructural facilities such as roads, overhead bridges, hospitals, standard water supply schemes among others.

He described as landmark achievements, the adequate attention the Akeredolu administration has given to the welfare of workers in the state including the socio-economic and socio cultural development programmes.

The governor was accompanied to the palace by leaders of the party including Chairman of the party, Mr Ade Adetimehin, Chief Olusola Oke, Mr Isaac Kekemeke, former APC Chairman, Prof. Francis Faduyile and other notable APC leaders. (NAN)