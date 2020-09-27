Ondo 2020: Akeredolu, candidate with intimidating credentials-APC spokesman

Share the news













The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has described its candidate in Oct. 10 governorship poll, Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, as a man with intimidating credentials expected to win with convincing margin.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Alex Kalejaye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party, on Sunday in Akure.

Kalejaye said that the pedigree of Akeredolu was what intimidates the opposition parties in the state and gives assurance the incumbent would be get to office at the Oct. 10 poll.

“The parties betray their intimidation and fears through orchestrated veil of deception, outright lies and unprovoked attacks on members of the ruling party at the slightest opportunity.

“The toga of performance and integrity on the APC flag bearer cause constant fears, and thus result in cheap blackmail, spurious allegations and needless verbal attacks, all on the account of intimidation.’’

According to him, two major opposition parties in the state are worried that it is impossible to confuse the people on the performance of the APC candidate, because the facts are glaring.

“The major roads rehabilitated, or initiated are sources of delight to the people who view Akeredolu as a leader that is passionate about the development of the land, and the wellbeing of the people.

“The parties are equally helpless about the genuine efforts to create employment for the youths through building of infrastructures, industries and agriculture. These have kept many engaged and productive.

“The candidate of the APC presided over the affairs of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) without blemish, but garnered more respect and accolades for being a prudent and productive president of the revered association.

“A unique character of Akeredolu, which is in the public domain, is that he doesn’t have regards for deception; the thriving business of the PDP and ZLP,” he stated.

The publicity secretary explained that either by training or personal conviction, Akeredolu would say exactly what he would do, stressing that he had promised more development efforts if re-elected.

“This has deflated the only campaign argument of the desperate power-seekers that ‘governors’ performance drop when given second term,” he said.

Kalejaye, therefore, appealed to the electorate to see Akeredolu as dependable and experienced to pursue, and ensure speedy implementation of more enduring development projects if given a second term. (NAN)

