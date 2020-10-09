Ondo 2020: ADC suspends members for anti-party activities, receives defectors

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Ondo State has wielded the big stick against some of its state executives that endorsed candidates of other political parties.

National Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Peter Edeh, disclosed this at the party’s grand finale rally held in Akure, adding that the suspension of its former State executives and chieftains are base on alleged anti-party activities.

Edeh announced Ibrahim Rasheed as the new acting Chairman and Mr Timothy Akinola the acting Secretary of the state party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Congress (APC), and the Zenith Labour party (ZLP) also announced their defection to the ADC.

He urged the defectors to deliver votes for the party to liberate the state from suffering and abject poverty.

The National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralphs Nwosu, also described the ADC as the fastest growing party in the country.

Nwosu who was represented by Ibrahim Suleiman said the party’s candidate for the Ondo election, Dapo Adelegan, is the most credible politician in the state.

He said the party is committed to the transformation of Ondo economy and as well serve the people well.

The party’s flagbearer, Adelegan, urged the party members not to be bothered about defections but to be focused on winning the elections.

Adelegan said he had campaigned across the state and he was confident of victory having been received by the people of the state. (NAN)