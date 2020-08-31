Ondo 2020: ADC disowns ‘purported’ adoption of ZLP candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) on Monday said it had not adopted the Zenith Labour Party’s candidate, Mr Agboola Ajayi, for the October 10 Ondo State governorship election.

A statement signed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary of ADC, Yemi Kolapo, reaaffirmed its total confidence in its Governorship Candidate, Mr Dapo Adelegan.

The ADC described the report of ‘purported’ adoption of Ajayi as “fake and utterly mischievous”, saying that those involved are not known to either the state or national executives of the party.

It said that the ADC, which had produced House of Representatives members, including, Abiola Makinde, could not be played up for pecuniary reasons by those in search of a political platform to actualise their sinister motives.

The party said: “As a party with integrity, we distance ourselves from the purported adoption of another party’s candidate.

“Prince Dapo Adelegan, the Governorship Candidate of ADC in Ondo State, remains the best the state has to offer in terms of the promise to deliver the real dividends of democracy to the good people of Ondo State.

“We stand solidly by our candidate and assure members and stakeholders of victory in the October 10, 2020 Governorship Election in the state.”

The ADC Spokesperson said that the party was popular amongst Ondo indigenes and determined to form the next government of Ondo State.

“Our politics is purpose-driven and we abhor violence.

“This is the time to vote out non-performance, treachery, corruption, and poverty and embrace new, practical initiatives that will take Ondo State to the forefront of development in Nigeria. This is what Prince Adelegan is putting on the table,” Kolapo said.

The ADC urged members, stakeholders and the people of Ondo State, to disregard the antics of politicians doing the bidding of their paymasters but in a very amateur manner.

“Dr Peter Abiola Makinde, the State Chairman, Mrs Tokunbo Saka; and Board of Trustees member, Chief Johnson Akinlosotu; remain the only leaders who can speak for ADC in Ondo State.

“The claim to leadership by other co-conspirators are not known to the party.

We are going into the election for victory and nothing short,” the party declared.