His Eminence, John CardinalOnaiyekan and other Christian clerics have expressed concern over insecurity in the country, urging political office holders to assist government to tackle the menace.

Onaiyekan, who gave the charge during a special thanksgiving programme organised by the Dominion Chapel International Church, on Monday in Abuja, urged politicians to always fulfill their campaign promises.

He stressed that many Nigerian politicians had failed in their responsibilities to the people.

He appealed to them to make the welfare of citizens their priority and protect the sovereignty of the country.

He also urged them to ensure transparency and even distribution of resources as well as embrace federal character in all appointments for justice, fairness and peace.

Onaiyekan, the emeritus Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, also appealed to religious leaders to lead by example and avoid utterances that could overheat the polity.

He stressed the need for Christians to be the light in all spheres and continue to pray for peace and unity in the country.

The General Overseer, Dominion Chapel International Church, Archbishop John-Praise Daniel, commended the role of Church leaders in promoting peaceful coexistence.

Daniel urged the Federal Government to check the spate of insecurity threatening the sovereignty of the country.

According to him, kidnappings, banditry and other insecurity issues potend danger for the future of the country.

Daniel, who is also the National Deputy President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, reiterated the readiness of the Church to fight against corruption and other vices in Nigeria.

“There is no doubt Nigeria will rise again as God is still in the business of turning around hopeless situations for good.

”I, therefore, call upon my fellow countrymen to fulfill the biblical condition for the turnaround as stated in 2 Chronicles 7:14.

”If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways I will hear them from heaven and forgive their sins and heal their land,” he said.

Also speaking, the General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johansson Suleiman, emphasised the need for the Church to stand up and be a voice for the voiceless.

Suleiman said that he believed that with unity and continuous prayers and support of the Church the country would overcome its challenges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that top government officials, members of the diplomatic corps, members of the National Assembly and religious leaders attended the event.

The theme of the occasion is “Quest for Credible Leadership In Nigeria”. (NAN)

