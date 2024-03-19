Onaiwu condemns kidnap of Edo PDP Chairman

Chief Osaro Onaiwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has condemned the kidnap of Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the state Chairman of the party.

Onaiwu, also the pioneer Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.



‘’I stand firmly in solidarity with the family of Tony during this trying time, his kidnap is not just an attack on an individual, but an assault on the democratic process and the values the party holds dear.

”It is a reminder to the prevailing security challenge that our state continues to face.

‘’As the state approaches crucial governorship election, it is imperative that the government takes swift action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,” he said.



Onaiwu called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki to step up security action to ensure safe return of Tony.

“Security agencies should ensure identification and apprehension of the perpetrators of this heinous act.

”Swift justice should be served, sending a clear message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated in our great state,” he said.

Onaiwu urged all parties involved in the party’s crisis in the state to shun violence and hate speech immediately.



“Our state needs unity and progress, especially in the upcoming election, It is essential to prioritise the well-being of our people and the success of the party over personal vendettas,” he said.

‘’The PDP has always advocate for peaceful co-existence within its ranks.

”It is through dialogue, genuine reconciliation of differences, and a collective focus on the pressing issues affecting Edo that it can achieve progress and move forward.

“As we pray for the safe release of Tony and extend our deepest condolences to his family, let us remain united and steadfast.

“Let us encourage healthy competition, constructive engagement, and respect for the democratic process, only by doing so can we ensure a truly inclusive and prosperous future for Edo,” he said.(NAN)

PAO/ABI

Chief Osaro Onaiwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo has condemned the kidnap of Dr Tony Aziegbemi, the state Chairman of the party.

Onaiwu, also the pioneer Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum stated this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

‘’I stand firmly in solidarity with the family of Tony during this trying time, his kidnap is not just an attack on an individual, but an assault on the democratic process and the values the party holds dear.

”It is a reminder to the prevailing security challenge that our state continues to face.

‘’As the state approaches crucial governorship election, it is imperative that the government takes swift action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens,” he said.

Onaiwu called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki to step up security action to ensure safe return of Tony.

“Security agencies should ensure identification and apprehension of the perpetrators of this heinous act.

”Swift justice should be served, sending a clear message that such criminal activities will not be tolerated in our great state,” he said.

Onaiwu urged all parties involved in the party’s crisis in the state to shun violence and hate speech immediately.

“Our state needs unity and progress, especially in the upcoming election, It is essential to prioritise the well-being of our people and the success of the party over personal vendettas,” he said.

‘’The PDP has always advocate for peaceful co-existence within its ranks.

”It is through dialogue, genuine reconciliation of differences, and a collective focus on the pressing issues affecting Edo that it can achieve progress and move forward.

“As we pray for the safe release of Tony and extend our deepest condolences to his family, let us remain united and steadfast.

“Let us encourage healthy competition, constructive engagement, and respect for the democratic process, only by doing so can we ensure a truly inclusive and prosperous future for Edo,” he said.(NAN)

PAO/ABI

By Patricia Amogu