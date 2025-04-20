On Hill Mandate by Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

A planted seed on soil,

That one, and inside a river,

Share no similar strength and growth.

Even as seeds take different types,

It is a singularly-compounded phenomenon.

Attributes and uses of seeds are interrelatedly satisfactory



In human’s abdominal region –

Effects to human growths – similarly, are different.

This is a simple display of importance in humanity.

Where two are headed, definitely can’t define

True togetherness, it is indeed, objectives of such relationship.



Acceleration in delivering always determine,

The importance and lifespan of a delivered service.

To which point to comparisms stand,

In the middle of delivering earthly purposes?

This work in and walks through dilemma of darkness:

Where true knowledge and it effectualties

Ever suffer setback of dust to wind –

Spontaneously, the joy of life is twisted on abstract domain



Even when true intellects gather to summon courage

Of studies on this, all return to initial point.

Therefore, everything about these goes into an ocean of confusion.

To the ground effect, all humans must cultivate

Independent life in the hall of morality –

So as to trap outside injurious attacks in mud.

Like the freedom of a bird in the middle of wind,

So as natures free every human on the route of earthly purpose.



This honours while extreme and end-time failures and challenges

Are not earthly inheritances of a purposeful human.

As darkness plead with light,

So human must plead with natures



To initiates self-discovery and acquires purpose –

Through humble submissions to the will of moralities,

In order to have a regulatory life fulfillment.

To an end, life is seen as a human in the middle of a sea,

He sees nothing clearly than a picture of survival.

Anyhow it is accepted for safety,

The memory wax greatly on this picture of life and death,



As survival and safety captivate struggles of humans.

In all the emancipation of personal beliefs –

Allocated to natural calls of humanity,

Certainty reform human intelligence and ignorance –

Reflecting conscious and unconscious human

Readiness to take rightful position in humanity and posterity.