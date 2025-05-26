‎On Grooming , By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

By
Chimezie Godfrey
-
0
8










‎A lingering finger pointing dooms of a transformational garment –

‎An abstract investment.

‎Humanistic mercies erupt camps of idiocracy –

‎Emergency establishment of a course.

‎Strictly documented are fallacies of failed governance,

‎Yet and porously celebrated on myopic knowledge of the ignorable objects.


‎We dance from a tree to tree with empty leaves –

‎What is the hope of relentless people?

‎Is it a shameful attempt in a quest for promising future?

‎Fashionable facts trade in vacuum whereas,

‎Unsellable lines headlines crusade of hypocrisy,

‎And hosts are left vulnerable to the parasites – what an enigmatic pity.

‎The house has been destroyed.

‎The architects mustn’t get encouragement for a retouch –

‎To rebuild is necessarily needed.

‎We hope our analysts see clearly and the labourers see familiar reasons.


‎It is seemingly encouraged to go for a collective assignment –

‎Finding solutions to the mental health of the eroding leaders.

‎The first chapter must cook ways to bring them on our page.

‎Acquiring such expensive products attracts careful, maintainable tools.


‎Excruciatingly inclined,

‎The songs of the nation must learn efficacy of pun –

‎A nation enveloped with cultural and knowledgeable pretence –

‎Where all known are far foregone in the map of wisdom.

‎What do the man and state bank on?

‎Should we continue banking expectations on brighter future

‎Where light and darkness do not have substantial difference?


‎May we wake up to see our Creator.

‎This is a denigrating affirmation.

‎But, we can’t trade our lives for what we can’t understand –

‎However, we should try to learn on better pages. In the lines,

‎We might find the page decorated for our collective beings.


