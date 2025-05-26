‎On Grooming , By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎A lingering finger pointing dooms of a transformational garment –



‎An abstract investment.



‎Humanistic mercies erupt camps of idiocracy –



‎Emergency establishment of a course.



‎Strictly documented are fallacies of failed governance,



‎Yet and porously celebrated on myopic knowledge of the ignorable objects.



‎



‎We dance from a tree to tree with empty leaves –



‎What is the hope of relentless people?



‎Is it a shameful attempt in a quest for promising future?



‎Fashionable facts trade in vacuum whereas,



‎Unsellable lines headlines crusade of hypocrisy,



‎And hosts are left vulnerable to the parasites – what an enigmatic pity.



‎The house has been destroyed.



‎The architects mustn’t get encouragement for a retouch –



‎To rebuild is necessarily needed.



‎We hope our analysts see clearly and the labourers see familiar reasons.



‎



‎It is seemingly encouraged to go for a collective assignment –



‎Finding solutions to the mental health of the eroding leaders.



‎The first chapter must cook ways to bring them on our page.



‎Acquiring such expensive products attracts careful, maintainable tools.



‎



‎Excruciatingly inclined,



‎The songs of the nation must learn efficacy of pun –



‎A nation enveloped with cultural and knowledgeable pretence –



‎Where all known are far foregone in the map of wisdom.



‎What do the man and state bank on?



‎Should we continue banking expectations on brighter future



‎Where light and darkness do not have substantial difference?



‎



‎May we wake up to see our Creator.



‎This is a denigrating affirmation.



‎But, we can’t trade our lives for what we can’t understand –



‎However, we should try to learn on better pages. In the lines,



‎We might find the page decorated for our collective beings.



‎



‎