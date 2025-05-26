‎On Grooming , By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

A lingering finger pointing dooms of a transformational garment –
An abstract investment.
Humanistic mercies erupt camps of idiocracy –
Emergency establishment of a course.
Strictly documented are fallacies of failed governance,
Yet and porously celebrated on myopic knowledge of the ignorable objects.
We dance from a tree to tree with empty leaves –
What is the hope of relentless people?
Is it a shameful attempt in a quest for promising future?
Fashionable facts trade in vacuum whereas,
Unsellable lines headlines crusade of hypocrisy,
And hosts are left vulnerable to the parasites – what an enigmatic pity.
The house has been destroyed.
The architects mustn’t get encouragement for a retouch –
To rebuild is necessarily needed.
We hope our analysts see clearly and the labourers see familiar reasons.
It is seemingly encouraged to go for a collective assignment –
Finding solutions to the mental health of the eroding leaders.
The first chapter must cook ways to bring them on our page.
Acquiring such expensive products attracts careful, maintainable tools.
Excruciatingly inclined,
The songs of the nation must learn efficacy of pun –
A nation enveloped with cultural and knowledgeable pretence –
Where all known are far foregone in the map of wisdom.
What do the man and state bank on?
Should we continue banking expectations on brighter future
Where light and darkness do not have substantial difference?
May we wake up to see our Creator.
This is a denigrating affirmation.
But, we can’t trade our lives for what we can’t understand –
However, we should try to learn on better pages. In the lines,
We might find the page decorated for our collective beings.