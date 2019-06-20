On El-Rufai’s invitation, Shettima addresses Sir Kashim fellows in Kaduna

#TrackNigeria – Kashim Shettima, a former Governor of Borno and senator representing Borno Central at the National Assembly was in Kaduna on Wednesday where he addressed participants of Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship.

Shettima was invited by Governor of Kaduna State Malam Nasiru El-Rufai in letter El-Rufai signed on June 3. Governor El-Rufai had established Sir Kashim Ibrahim Fellowship for the development of future ‎leaders through education programmes, work placements, community service and class fellowship which involves networking and mentorship. The fellowship has a Speakers’ Series through which exceptional leaders are invited to speak behind closed doors to share experiences and inspire students.

Shettima, as requested by El-Rufai, spoke on “Insurgency and the Challenge of Leadership amidst Crisis. (Lessons in Leadership and Crisis Management)” which held at the Government House in Kaduna. The former Governor left Abuja for Kaduna on Thursday morning and arrived Kaduna where he met fellows for the speakers series.

The speakers series was held behind closed doors ‎to enable free exchange of experiences for the purpose undiluted transfer of knowledge.

