On birthday, clerics pray for Tinubu, Nigeria in Abuja

By Chimezie Godfrey

Religious leaders on Wednesday evening converged on Abuja for a special prayer session for the success of the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The event coincided with the 71st birthday of the President-elect.

Asiwaju Tinubu had in a statement on Monday announced cancellation of his traditional birthday colloquium this year and, instead, called for prayers for himself and the country.

In deference to the admonishment of the president-elect the Directorate of Stakeholder Relations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) held a special breaking of fast (iftar) reception and prayers for his success.

The event was attended by over 70 prominent Muslim and Christian clerics, in addition to chieftains and members of the ruling party.

Two imams of the National Mosque, Professor Ibrahim Maqari and Dr Muhammad Kabir Adam and a Christian cleric, Reverend Bitrus Dangiwa, headlined the prayer session.

Prof Maqari charged Nigerians to always include leaders in their prayers in order to invite God’s hands in the affairs of the country. He said such prayers are imperative and in keeping with commandment of Islam.

On his part, Dr Adam prayed to Allah to grant Tinubu good health, wisdom and the ability for him to assemble a quality team to work with like he did in Lagos State when he was governor for two-terms.

He thanked the Almighty Allah for Tinubu’s election victory and for peace and unity in the country as he urged faithful to remain prayerful.

The imam prayed Allah to strengthen the incoming administration of Tinubu to move the country to greater heights.

In his remarks, Rev. Dangiwa called for peace and unity in the country, saying our strength as a nation should be in our diversity. He prayed to God to guide the incoming administration to deliver the country from it’s current challenges.

The clerics expressed optimism that Tinubu would ensure fairness, justice and equity in his administration.

In their separate speeches, Secretary of the APC PCC, Mr James Faleke, and the Director of the Directorate of Stakeholder Relations, Malam Nuhu Ribadu assured Nigerians that the Tinubu administration will unite the country and deliver on its promises.

Ribadu said Tinubu would work hard to bring peace and development to the country.

He described the president-elect as a fair kind-hearted man whose desire was to bring Nigeria to greatness. He urged Nigerians to continue to pray for him and the country.

Ribadu thanked the religious leaders and members of the directorate for their support and commitment towards the success of the APC at the presidential election.

Other religious leaders who participated in the prayer session include Sheikh Nasir Abdulmuhyi, Dr Tajudeen Adigun, Sheikh Alfallati and Sheikh Alzamfari.

The reception was attended by former Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Mahmud Shinkafi; APC Deputy National Women Leader, Hajiya Zainab Ibrahim; a former National Secretary of the Party, Arc Waziri Bulama; Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi; former FCT minister, Dr Aliyu Modibbo Umar; a former deputy governor of Kano State, Engineer Abdullahi Tijjani Gwarzo, among other leaders and members of the party.