On a rescue mission to change the narrative

By Shindong Bala



They say the journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. And most times, the steps are not only slow and steady, but also unnoticed. This aptly captures the trajectory of Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo’s political journey, from Journalism to active politics.



It is believed that politics in every part of the world, and indeed Nigeria belongs to the elite and super rich in the society. It is one of the reasons godfatherism, social networks and connections and of course family influence and affluence is a predominant criterion in our polity. However, this seem to not be applicable to everyone.



Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo also known as Jiddare is an average northern woman from a humble background. However, despite her background, apparent economic disadvantage, and foreseeable challenges, she decided to defy the odds, take the bull by the horns and climb the political echelon without a godfather to hold her hands and pull her up to the peak. This came as a surprise to a many, but not to those of us who know and worked with her. Because not only is she a smart, hardworking, intelligent, and strong woman; Hawwah has always been a goal-getter who has defied all odds to rise, grow and succeed in life. Her name began to ring a bell in her earlier years of professional calling as a journalist twenty years ago where she cut her niche as a broadcaster, writer, gender advocate, activist, public speaker, community builder and social entrepreneur in Kaduna.



Before joining the political scene, Hawwah carved her niche in journalism as a feminist and activist advocating for women rights and women empowerment in a deeply patriarchal society. If it concerns women, it is of interest to her.

When asked why she advocates for such matters that does not affect her, she would always say ‘it does not have to affect me to be my concern’. It was in this regard that she established an online Gender Equality and Advocacy platform that advocates for women, document women and issues affecting them with the aim of proffering solutions against the various challenges and violations of their fundamental human rights.



Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency is among the earliest Federal Constituencies established in Nigeria but is unfortunately far behind in infrastructural and educational development, women, and youths’ empowerment and every developmental indices and indicator of democratic dividend because of the poor representation and bad leadership of those who have been representing them in various political positions for the past two decades.



Hawwah says she joined politics with the ambition to change this narrative; bring hope and relief to the suffocating constituents and rescue them from the lack of effective, credible, and value-driven representation they have been suffering from for several years.

Hawwah has always considered herself a multimedia journalist long before she won a scholarship to study it in the UK because she has been a visible player across both TV, Radio and print media which inspired the choice of multimedia journalism for her postgraduate degree. She is also a social entrepreneur, a co-founder of Sheroes Rising Development Initiative (sheroes Nigeria) an (online gender advocacy platform) and Maulaaya Consults.



Additionally, the potential Nigerian Law Maker is a public speaker, Chevening Scholar, 1000 Voices Treaty fellow, World Pulse Digital Ambassador, Featured Changemaker, Vital Voices Fellow, YouWin business grant awardee, and a Drew University Centre for interreligious and cultural conflict resolution trained mediator. She is also a member of the Nigerian Institute of Management, the Institute of Directors UK, and an alumnus of the Kaduna Business School.



Of all candidates vying to represent Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, no doubt, Hawwah Abdullahi Gambo stands as the most suitable and reliable candidate who has the capacity and credibility to bring about the much-needed respite the people need at this particular point in time. Now that she has presented herself to represent her people at the National Assembly, it behooves on the good people to come out en-masse and throw their weight and support her by voting her as their representative on the 25th of February 2023 for no doubt, she is the best candidate they have right now.



In one of her political outings Honorable Hawwah said…

“I understand the significance and value of the contributions of women to a sane and prosperous society. I understand the importance of quality education and youth engagement for grassroot growth and development in every society. I also believe that our strengths lie not just in our numbers, but also and most importantly, our UNITY; our unity determine our strength”.





This is what is contained in her mission statement, and more.

Shindong Bala is a staff of Radio Nigeria Kaduna.