Omoluwa appointed as UN Peace Ambassador

The quest for peace in Nigeria got a boost with the appointment of leading philanthropist and broadcast technology investor, Sir Lucky Omoluwa as UN Peace Ambassador.



His appointment was the highlight of the formal domestication of the UN-endorsed Peace Ambassador appointment in Nigeria as part of the UN World Human Rights Day observed in Abuja recently.



Speaking at the event, Professor Halo Eton, Director General of POLAC, the coordinating agency said the appointment followed recommendations from the general public of people considered capable of promoting peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.



Sir Lucky Omoluwa pledged to continue promoting peace, tolerance and mutual understanding.



“If we have Peace Ambassadors in every home there will be peace everywhere. I will preach peace and make people understand that its better to live together than to live apart,” he declared.

A cross section of those who attended the event commended the UN for domesticating the appointment of World Peace Ambassadors in Nigeria as a significant initiative to encourage people to embrace peaceful coexistence and shun divisive tendencies.