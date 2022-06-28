Omolola, Olowolabi Take Charge As Club 66 Elects New Executives

A medical practitioner and community leader, Anthony Omolola, has been sworn in as the new President of Club 66 Idanre. Omolola who was elected at the June edition of the Club’s monthly meeting at the Gbagada, Lagos residence of Tayo Akinseye, a member of the Club’s Board of Trustees, BOT, was sworn in alongside other members of the newly elected executive council of the prestigious club. They include an investment banker, Korede Adeyemi, as Vice President, former Ondo State Commissioner for Information, Yemi Olowolabi as General Secretary and erudite bean counter, Tunde Ayinuola as Financial Secretary.



A statement signed by the club’s new scribe, Olowolabi, describes the new executive as a smart team of sound patriots with an outstanding passion for community service. The statement also quoted Babu Akinbobola, chairman of the club’s BOT, celebrating the virtues of the members of the new executive as tested hands that will steer the club along the path of irreversible progress.

A revered columnist and also, member of BOT, Eric Teniola, charged Omolola and his team to uphold the legacy of service for which Club 66 is known.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former President of the Club, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, who led a three-man interim management committee that conducted the election of the new executive members, expressed delight in the track records and sterling qualities of the new men in the saddle.



In his acceptance speech, Omolola, who is also the medical director of St. Raphael Hospital, Lagos, vowed to justify the enormous confidence reposed in him and his smart team of go getters.

