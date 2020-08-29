Omokri’s Probe Them song tops iTunes Chart



Probe Them, a song released on iTunes by former Presidential spokesman and author, Reno Omokri, is trending on iTunes less than 24 hours after it was released.













The song was at number 69 on the hot 100 iTunes chart.



Omokri released the song on Friday August 28, 2020, calling on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to probe erstwhile Governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu, on suspicion of Money Laundering, after bullion vans were seen entering his premises on the eve of the February 23, 2019 Presidential elections.













A petition by Omokri on Change.org also broke records by receiving the most signatures of any political petition in Nigeria’s history.

In the video accompanying the song, Omokri surprisingly debuted a dance move that he called the #ProbeThemDance. Nigerians have since been uploading their own videos of the probe them dance.





The video can be accessed via this link:

https://youtu.be/TfB40a7taqQ



