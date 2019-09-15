Omobolanle Olatunde, others for investiture by Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club

Prominent media and public relations personality, Lion Omobolanle Olatunde alongside Lion Monique Welson, Lion Anthonia Opusunju and Lion Helen Joseph have been scheduled for investiture as officers of the Abuja Metropolitan Lions Club.

The event billed to hold on Saturday, September 21 will take place at the Top Rank Galaxy Hotels, Utako, Abuja

Their investiture is in recognition of their selfless activities in line with Lionism which is all about service to humanity.

Lion Monique Welson takes oath as the Club President while Opusunju, Joseph and Olatunde step in as the Vice President, Secretary and Tail Twister respectively.