Omo-Agege visits survivors, families of victims of boat mishap

By Edeki Igafe

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has visited survivors and families of victims of Tuesday’s boat mishap in the state.



This is contained in a statement on Thursday by Mr Ima Niboro, Director, Communications and Media Strategy, Delta APC Campaign Council in Warri.



Niboro said two of the survivors were recuperating at the Lilly Clinic, a leading medical facility in Warri, and responding to treatment.



He added that five others had earlier been discharged from hospital.



Niboro said that at the Clinic, Omo-Agege commiserated with the wounded and directed the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr Austin Okogun, to do everything possible to ensure that they get the best medicare.



“Omo-Agege also visited the family of Paul Ejoh, a 25-year-old youth and member of the APC who died in the boat mishap.



“The visit should have been, in different circumstances, to celebrate victory, and not for condolences, but “God knows best.



“Difficult as it is, he was our own and he gave everything he had for our cause. I am told he has a wife and two siblings, and more painful, no kids yet.



“We will give the wife and siblings necessary support going forward. You can count on us. I pray Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” Niboro quoted Omo-Agege as saying.



Niboro said that Pastor Friday Mala while speaking on behalf of the family thanked Omo-Agege for coming personally to commiserate with the family instead of sending a delegation.



“In spite of the circumstances, the family prays that Omo-Agege emerged victorious at the polls,” Mala said.



Recall that the boat mishap occurred when the APC campaign team was returning home from campaign rallies at Ugborodo/Okerenkoko, Warri South- West Local Government Area of the state.(NAN)