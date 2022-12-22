Omo-Agege visits survivors, families of victims of boat accident

**SAYS THEIR SACRIFICE WILL NOT BE IN VAIN

Deputy Senate President and Delta APC governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has visited survivors and family of victims who died in a boat accident on their way home from campaign rallies at Ugborodo/Okerenkoko, Warri South West local government area of Delta state.

Two of the surviving victims were recuperating at the Lilly Clinic, a leading medical facility in Warri, and responding to treatment. Five others had earlier been discharged from hospital.

At the Clinic, Senator Omo-Agege commiserated with the wounded, and directed the hospital’s Chief Medical Director, Dr. Austin Okogun, to “do everything possible“ to ensure that they get the best medicare.

He also visited the family of Paul Ejoh, a 25 year old youth and member of the APC who died in the boat mishap. Speaking at the deceased’s family house at Erewori Street , Warri, he said the visit should have been, in different circumstances, to celebrate victory, and not for condolences, but “God knows best.”

“Difficult as it is, he was our own and he gave everything he had for our cause. I am told he has a wife and two siblings, and more painful, no kids yet.

“We will give the wife and siblings necessary support going forward. You can count on us. I pray Almighty God to grant the family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.”

Responding on behalf of the family, Pastor Friday Mala thanked Senator Omo-Agege for coming personally to commiserate with the family instead of sending a delegation. He said in spite of the circumstances, the family prays that he’s victorious at the polls.