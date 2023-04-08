Omo-Agege urges Nigerians to remain positive, hopeful in Easter

By Mercy Obojeghren

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, the Deputy Senate President, has urged Nigerians to remain positive and hopeful as they celebrate Easter.

In his Easter message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Sunny Areh in Asaba, Omo-Agege, also the Delta governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the 2023 General Election, said the season should be celebrated in an atmosphere of calm and positive expectations.



“As Christendom celebrates the most important event in the salvation of mankind – the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ – we are reminded of the route taken to secure our salvation.



“When our Saviour was on His earthly assignment, Christ’s traducers sought to scuttle his mission not knowing that by their actions, they had become part of the divine road map.



”At the end of it all, the best efforts of the Redeemer’s traducers fitted into the divine plan to make the salvation of the world not only accomplished but also wholesome,” he said.



Omo-Agege said there were lots of lessons to be drawn from this given the disappointment that followed the March 18 Delta governorship election.



”As you celebrate the Easter, I urge everyone to remain calm and positive. Your well-being and the future of your children that you invested by voting for me will surely be realised.



“As the resurrection completed the divine work of salvation, my prayer is that the Almighty, who has unquestionable control over our lives, will continue to guide, protect and uphold you in all your endeavours,” he stated.



He wished Nigerian Christians, especially the people of Delta, a memorable and rewarding Easter celebrations.(NAN)