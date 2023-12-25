Omo-Agege urges Christians to renew hope, commitment for greater Nigeria

Former deputy senate president, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege has urged Nigerians to use the Yuletide celebrations to renew their hope and commitment to the greatness of Nigeria.

Omo-Agage in a Christmas message signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Sunny Areh on Monday in Asaba, also urged Christians to help promote the values of tolerance, brotherhood and unity among all groups in the country.

He further called on Christians to imbibe the virtues of hope, humility and love which were the hallmarks of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He noted that Christmas celebrations, offered Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on God’s love and compassion for man as epitomized in the gift of His only begotten son for man’s salvation.

”Such reflections will help Nigerians understand why they should respect rights and privileges enshrined in the Constitution, especially the right to life and to enjoy peaceful co-existence with their neighbours,” he said.

Omo-Agege said that God’s purpose of sending Jesus Christ into the world was to bring salvation to humanity, an action that demonstrates His love for mankind.

According him, if Nigerians allow these virtues to guide their daily lives, our society will experience less acrimony, criminality, terrorism, war and other social ills confronting our world today.

“Christmas brings a powerful message: a call for all Christians to reach out to others, be our brothers’ keepers, forgive and let the light of our good deeds shine for all as we care for the sick, the hungry, the downtrodden and others at the verge of despair. It embodies hope as essence of life.

“There is so much good to be done by every citizen, and as we celebrate Christmas now, we urge our people to embrace love, unity and renewed hope’ that has been aptly captured into our national consciousness at this critical moment in our nation’s history, as we march towards a great future as one people.”(NAN)

By Mercy Obojeghren

