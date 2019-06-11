Omo-Agege trounces Ekweremadu to emerge Deputy Senate President

#TrackNigeria – The leadership change in the Senate was completed with the victory of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC) as the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly.

Omo-agege defeated immediate past Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu(PDP) to clinch the post. APC’s Omo-Agege polled 68 votes while Ekweremadu garnered 37 votes.

The new Deputy Senate President was swiftly sworn into office and he joined Lawan, the new Senate President to complete APC’s control of the totem pole of Senate leadership.

Tuesday’s development is a departure from the fiasco APC suffered in 2015.

