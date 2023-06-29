Omo-Agege to Muslims: Pray for nation’s unity, ability to overcome challenges

By Mercy Obojeghren

Former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the Muslim faithful to continue to pray for the unity of the country and its ability to overcome the present challenges.

Omo-Agege made the call in a Sallah message issued by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, in Asaba and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He stated in the message to felicitate the Muslim faithful on the Eid el-Kabir celebration that the country could only overcome its numerous challenges as a united entity.

“At a time like this, where our dear country is facing serious socio-economic challenges, we need united country and support for our leaders for Nigeria to overcome.

“Fortunately for us, we have a leadership that knows what is needed and is willing to take bold decisions to bring Nigeria back to the path of growth and prosperity.

”On this auspicious occasion of Eid el-Kabir, I urge the Muslim ummah to continue to promote the virtues that will bring unity to Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

He also urged Muslims to continue to promote the spirit of brotherhood, peaceful co-existence and support the nation’s leaders with prayers.

He said that with the unity of purpose and an atmosphere of peace, the current economic challenges would surely be overcome. (NAN)

