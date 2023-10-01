Omo-Agege tasks Nigerians on strengthening institutions of governance

By Mercy Obojeghren

The former deputy senate president, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, has urged Nigerians to work assiduously for the strengthening of institutions of governance to make democracy more responsive to the yearnings of the people.

Omo-Agege made the call on Sunday, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Sunny Areh on the 63rd Independent Anniversary of Nigeria, celebrated by on Oct. 1.

Omo-Agege who was also the 2023 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta, stressed the need for government at all levels to also be involved in the task.

According to him, this will enable all institutions in our democratic dispensation fulfill their constitutional tasks and responsibilities.

”With Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a man who believes in constitutional democracy as President, Nigerians should join hands with him to build strong institutions.

“I believe Nigeria is lucky at this time to have Tinubu leading the charge.

”He has a sterling record in strengthening the institutions of government, of upholding the various arms’ independence and of making democracy work for the people from his time as governor.

”In the challenging times we are in, the best recipe for restoring Nigeria is to ensure that all institutions stand firmly as envisaged in the constitution. This should be the case in states and local government areas, not just the federal government,” he said.

Omo-Agege also noted that there was no alternative route to securing and strengthening democratic rule than through strong institutions, especially at state and local government levels.

He said,” as the country tinkers with the imperative of devolving more powers to states, the three arms outside the federal level must correspondingly be strengthened and their independence upheld vigorously.

“When institutions at the levels of government closer to the people are strong, then actual power will devolve to the people and our democracy will be the better for it.

”After over 24 years of unbroken democratic rule and 63 years of Independence, Nigeria is ripe enough to be counted not just as a bastion of democratic rule but a defender of democracy.”

Omo-Agege, while congratulating President Tinubu, the National Assembly and Nigerians, noted that the prevailing economic challenges were global.

He added that only a concerted approach and collaboration with other democratic governments elsewhere would hasten the country’s return to sustainable development.

Omo-Agege wished Nigerians a happy Independence anniversary.(NAN)

