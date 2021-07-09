Omo-Agege tasks Delta APC chieftains on grassroots leadership

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in various wards in Delta to elect those domiciled in their units ahead of the ward congresses of the party.

This comes as he warned against treating new defectors into the party, as second-class citizens.

Omo-Agege’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yomi Odunuga, made the call in a statement in Abuja, on Friday.

Odunuga quoted the deputy senate president to have said this when he hosted leaders of the party from Delta North Senatorial District in Asaba.

He explained that a proper structure in place at the ward level would enhance the party’s chances of winning the 2023 General Elections.

According to him, the party structure at the ward level of every political party determines its successes or otherwise at elections.

“I am more interested in the leadership at the ward level because that is where we are going to be having the engine room to drive whatever we want to do.

“What we want to do is go to the ward level. And that is where we have the units. My idea is to take the party to the grassroots.

“And we cannot have only one leader at the ward. We have a lot of leaders at the ward level who can help us in this exercise. I would want us to invite those leaders, “ he said.

The statement also said the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi disclosed that he defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC because of the historical antecedents of his people.

Nwaoboshi noted that since the First Republic till date, political leaders from the area play their politicking at the centre and not as opposition.

He said “As a student of history, I have taken pains to study the history of our people from 1960 to now and I have found out that an Anioma man has always been in the centre.” (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...