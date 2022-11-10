Omo-Agege Takes Okowa To Task Over Building Collapse At Asaba’s Stephen Keshi Township Stadium

Delta State governorship candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), and Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has taken the Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa led PDP administration in the State to task over the collapse of a building under construction at the Asaba Stephen Keshi Township Stadium.

Speaking shortly after the incident which recorded three casualties, reportedly in critical condition at an undisclosed hospital, Omo-Agege expressed pain at the nonchalance of the contractors engaged in the construction site.

He said the character and attitude of the contractors were a reflection of the overall character of the Okowa administration, which he described as cold and unfeeling.

Omo-Agege recalled a similar incident, a few years ago, in the same Stadium, when an overhead water tank collapsed during a live sporting event and killed one person, much to the embarrassment of Deltans.

He stressed that lives of Deltans and other Nigerians in the state seem to have lost value under Okowa because of selfish and narrow considerations, ineptitude when engaging professionals, and even in the observation of safety measures at project sites and across the state.

He questioned if the State government under Okowa was meeting financial obligations to contractors, stating that non release of funds could be an additional cause of the shoddy jobs that litter the state, and which now endanger the lives of Deltans and others within the state.

He expressed sympathy to those impacted, not only in this case, but by Okowa’s shoddy project governance in the state, and prayed for quick recovery.

He assured that ugly incidents such as these will be a thing of the past as soon as he becomes governor of Delta State, and urged all Deltans to give the APC the needed support in the 2023 general election.

